PM Dancila: Dan Chirila, proposed for Interior Minister, Carmen Gavrila - Education, Dan Matei - Deputy PM

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Wednesday announced she proposed Dan Chirila to become the new Minister of Interior, Carmen Gavrila to become the new Minister of Education and Dan Matei to become Deputy PM.

She specified that she nominated Dan Chirila, currently a secretary of state with the same Ministry, to become the next Minister of Interior, in the context in which the term in office of the current interim Minister of Interior ends on September 12.

"Considering that the term in office of the current interim Minister of National Education expires on September 18, and the office of Deputy PM on economic matters is empty, I will send the following proposals to the President: for the Ministry of Education - Mrs Carmen Gavrila, for Deputy PM - Mr Dan Matei. I hope that, this time, Mr President Iohannis will act like a president of Romania and not like a candidate for this office, and will not block any initiative to bring back normality to Romania," Dancila said, while mentioning she will send the proposals to the Cotroceni Presidential Palace on Wednesday afternoon.

She said the important thing is to ensure stability.

"I believe that, beyond the political battle, the personal interests, Romania's and Romanians' interest should remain the most important. We must act so that the people be able to receive their salaries, pensioners receive their pensions, and we should encourage the projects Romanians expect to see materialized. And I believe that, when it comes to the interest of Romania and Romanians, regardless of the position we occupy, we must act with very much responsibility," said the PM.