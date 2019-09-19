PM Dancila, ECHR head Sicilianos on Romania's confidence in ECHR

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Thursday reiterated the confidence Romania has in the European Court for Human Rights upon welcoming this European court's head Linos-Alexandre Sicilianos, a release by the gov't reads.

Premier Dancila added that Romania is also confident in the role of the ECHR to protect the fundamental rights and liberties.

The two dignitaries have tackled the progress made by the ECHR in optimizing its activity, as part of the body's reform process, with an emphasis on the future of the European Convention of Human Rights' system.

Premier Dancila emphasised that the Romanian authorities actively participate in this reflection and reform process regarding the future of the Convention's system.

In his turn, the ECHR chairman appreciated the good collaboration with the Romanian authorities.