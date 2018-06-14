PM Dancila, Estonian counterpart Ratas discuss beefing up bilateral trade, strengthening European project

Premier Viorica Dancila, currently on an official visit to Estonia, met on Friday her Estonian counterpart Jüri Ratas with whom she approached ways to support the growth of the two states' trade exchanges, the government said in a release, Agerpres writes.

The meeting was an occasion "to reaffirm the fact that Romania - Estonia relations are close, based on a similar track and on joint interests regarding European subjects and ensuring the security of the Eastern flank."The two heads of government also exchanged views on ways to support thew growth of trade, which despite a positive evolution, is below the potential of the two economies, the release said.The perspectives of the development of sectoral cooperation on defense, tourism, culture, education, energy, environmental protection and agriculture were also assessed during the talks. In this context, the sides mentioned Romania's becoming a sponsoring nation and its participation with two experts in the Tallinn-based NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence.The two PMs reviewed the cooperation initiatives of the local public administrations that can create connection bridges between Romanian and Estonian cities and agreed on having experience exchanges in digitisation, showing interest in cooperation on preparing and managing Romania's upcoming term at the helm of the EU Council and its OECD accession process, the release said."As part of the exchange of views regarding the EU agenda, the two states' joint commitment emerged to consolidating the European project. In this context, the Romanian PM reiterated Romania's firm pro-European approach aimed at a deeper integration within the Union. The talks also revealed the importance both countries attach to supporting the European aspirations of the Eastern Partnership states and to the Union's enlargement process," the release shows.The subject of the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the EU was also addressed during the meeting. "Premier Viorica Dancila conveyed interest in the Estonian experience with preparing and managing the Presidency of the EU Council," the government said.After the official meeting, the two Prime Ministers went to Tallinn's Tabasalu Park for an oak-planting symbolic ceremony to mark the two states' centennial anniversary.The year 2018 carries a special significance for both countries, with Romania celebrating the Great Union Centennial, and Estonia marking this year the 100th anniversary of its declaration of independence, the release states.