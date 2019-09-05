PM Dancila extends condolences to family of the Romanian soldier killed in Kabul

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila has sent condolences to the family of a Romanian soldier killed on Thursday in Kabul, Afghanistan, saying that Romania will continue to condemn and fight with all its might against terrorism.

"Condolences to the family of the Romanian soldier who died today in Kabul and to all those who have lost someone! This is yet another tragedy, another horrific event that saddens us, shakes us, but that equally compels us to condemn and fight with all our might against terrorism, this scourge that is meant to sow hatred and fear,' Dancila said in Facebook post.

A Romanian soldier was killed Thursday in Kabul, Afghanistan, while on a patrol mission, Defence Minister Gabriel Les told AGERPRES on Thursday.

According to him, the death occurred as a result of an explosion generated by a car bomb.

AGERPRES