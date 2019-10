PM Dancila: I am certain that I will reach the second round of the presidential elections

PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader Viorica Dancila on Friday stated she is certain that she will reach the second round of the presidential elections and she will win the presidential elections, while mentioning these objectives will be reached with the support of the entire party.

"As I said, we want to maximize the result of the elections, there are organisations which got a very good score in time and we must benefit from the experience and involvement of each of them (...) And I will not just reach the second round of the elections, but I am certain that we will reach the second round because we will have the support of the entire party and we will win the presidential elections," said Dancila, in the context of a question on this topic