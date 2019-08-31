PM Dancila: I made two proposals for ambassador to Israel; I had no answer from the president

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said in Mamaia on Saturday that she sent two proposals to President Klaus Iohannis for the office of Romania's Ambassador to Israel, but she had no answer from the head of state.

Asked at the end of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Executive Committee meeting why Romania still has no ambassador in Israel and who "is blocking" moving the Romanian Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, Dancila said these questions must be replied to by the head of state, as moving the embassy and appointing ambassadors are the prerogatives of the President.

AGERPRES