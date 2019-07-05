PM Dancila: I will do anything for Romania to have a good portfolio at the EC

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila maintains Romania will negotiate a European Commissioner portfolio at EU level, either in the transportation or energy field, or environment.

Dancila stated on Friday in Galati that, in her capacity as Prime Minister, she will do everything in her power so that "Romania will have a very good portfolio."

"As soon as we find out who the President is, we will start negotiations with the future President of the European Commission. I have discussed this with some of my counterparts and with President Iohannis, for I believe that, for us, it is important we have a good portfolio, one related to transportation, energy, environment, for we already had agriculture, rural development and regional policy, two very strong portfolios, very important and we hope to have a good portfolio for Romania. In my capacity as Prime Minister I will do everything to discuss this with the European leaders, so that Romania will have a very good portfolio," stated Dancila.