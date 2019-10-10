PM Dancila: I will remain the leader of PSD, I have nothing to reproach myself

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated she will remain Chairwoman of PSD (Social Democratic Party) and that she has nothing to reproach herself.

"As you know, I was elected by the Congress, so I remain the leader of PSD," Viorica Dancila said at Parliament on Thursday, after the censure motion got adopted by 238 votes.Asked about her next plans in case she is asked to take a step back, the Social Democratic leader replied: "Why make this scenario? I don't see why I should take a step back and I won't."Dancila added she has nothing to reproach herself, in reply to another question."I have nothing to reproach myself, I kept my team united, I kept the party close to me, together with my colleagues I continued the programme, I have implemented good measures for the population, measures that were appreciated by the citizens. I have nothing to reproach myself," she added.When asked how she thinks her Cabinet will go down into history, she said: "As a very good government.""I would like you to repeat this question next year after one year at rule of those who are enjoying their victory so much today," added the Social Democrat leader.