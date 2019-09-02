PM Dancila: If we do not win, we will have a problem in next elections

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila discussed, on Monday, with Social Democratic Party (PSD) deputies on the censure motion that might be submitted by the opposition, but also regarding the chances of the party in the presidential elections, mentioning that if PSD does not win it will have an electoral problem in the next elections.

The Prime Minister said, after her meeting with the PSD deputies, that there was a discussion on the censure motion that might be submitted by the opposition, mentioning that she told the deputies they must be united for such an attempt to not succeed.

When asked how many votes the PSD is missing, she answered "I didn't make a calculation" and added that she trusts her colleagues.

"Why do you take into account not winning? I said if we do not win, we will have a problem from an electoral point of view in the next election. I don't know what phrasing I used (e.n. - in the meeting). I said something real: if the result is poor, then it's normal that the trust in the PSD will be diminished," Dancila mentioned.

She also said that she did not give in to and will not negotiate with PRO Romania party.