PM Dancila: Liviu Dragnea's prison sentence, difficult moment for PSD

The prison sentence of the PSD (major at rule Social Democratic Party, ed. n.) national leader Liviu Dragnea is "a difficult moment" for the party, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Monday afternoon.

"For the PSD, the conviction to jail sentence of its incumbent chairman is a difficult moment, as it would be for any party. (...) As party colleagues, we are there for him and for his family. It is a difficult moment, obviously. We will not comment in any way the court's decision," Viorica Dancila asserted at the PSD venue in northern Baneasa.On Tuesday, the PSD National Standing Bureau (BPN) will be summoned, followed at 18:00 hrs by the sitting of the PSD National Executive Committee (CExN), she announced.Viorica Dancila reaffirmed that she won't step down from Prime minister position