PM Dancila, meeting with Executive Secretary of UNECE Olga Algayerova

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila met with Olga Algayerova, Executive Secretary of the UNECE (UN Economic Commission for Europe) on Tuesday, in which context she pointed out that sustainable development is one of Romania's commitments, in the candidacy campaign for the United Nations Security Council included.

Olga Algayerova is attending the International Conference "The 2030 Agenda: Partnerships for Sustainable Development" in Bucharest."The meeting has given rise to an exchange of views on the intensification of Romania's cooperation with UNECE and the development of interconnectivity projects in the field of transport between Western and Eastern Europe, the development and promotion of smart cities, of gender equality, being one of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the 2030 Agenda," the government said in a press release sent to AGERPRES. The premier conveyed that sustainable development is one of Romania's commitments, and for the candidacy to the UN Security Council in the 2020-2021 term, our country's motto is: the UN Security Council, a long-term commitment to peace, justice and sustainable development.At the same time, topics of interest for the regional dimension of Romania's co-operation with the UNECE were addressed. In this context, Prime Minister Dancila stressed that Romania, during the rotating presidency of the Council of the EU, attaches great importance to the development of regional cooperation in promoting sustainable development.According to the cited source, the Executive Secretary of the UNECE has congratulated Romania for its commitment to promoting the objectives of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development as well as the appreciation for the successful organization of the international conference "The 2030 Agenda: Partnerships for Sustainable Development" in the context of its holding the rotating Presidency of the EU Council."Moreover, the UNECE Executive Secretary invited the Romanian side to participate in the activities and initiatives of the Global Road Safety Forum," the press release further shows