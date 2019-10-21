PM Dancila: Of course that I knew Mrs Mezei; she was chief of TAROM's representative office to Brussels

Dismissed Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Monday stated she did know the former head of TAROM Madalina Mezei, who was the head of the representative office of TAROM to Brussels.

"Yes, I knew her. Of course that I knew Mrs Mezei, since I was a MEP working in Brussels for 9 years, in which capacity I met and discussed with her many times. You know very well that she was the head of the representative office of TAROM to Brussels," said Dancila, at the Parliament Palace, when she was asked if she knew Madalina Mezei.However, she added she knew nothing about the discussions between Razvan Cuc and Madalina Mezei related to the MPs who were brought to Bucharest by plane, on the day of the censure motion."I guarantee you that nobody asked me about this before and that I didn't know about the dialogue between him [Razvan Cuc, dismissed Minister of Transport - editor's note] and Mrs Mezei, don't try to get me involved in this, for there is no truth in it. I would have told you had Mr Cuc asked me. (...) And why do you link TAROM with the negotiations that Mr Cuc [negotiations refer to the censure motion - editor's note] carried out, anyway? In politics one always needs to negotiate and discuss with the others. In Brussels, negotiation is the first weapon of a MEP. Let's learn to use the same principle in Romania too. For if you want me to answer for all the meetings that my ministers have, it wouldn't seem normal to me," Viorica Dancila said.