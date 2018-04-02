PM Dancila on declassification of prosecution-intelligence protocol: I think we need to reach zero point for health of society

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Tuesday, in the context of the declassification of a protocol between the Public Prosecution Service and the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI), that a "zero point" has to be reached for "society's health" and increased confidence in public bodies.

"I think we have to get to a zero point and I think that for the health of society, for increasing trust in public bodies, we need to see everything happening so that we get clear about many things that have appeared in the public space. I believe it is necessary for us to do so and, as you know, I have even publicly asked for declassification," said Dancila responding to how she sees the declassification of the document and whether or not, in her opinion, declassifying other interinstitutional protocols is needed.She attended the ceremony of decorating the flag of the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Gendarmerie on Tuesday.

AGERPRES .