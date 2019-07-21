PM Dancila on EC measures to strengthen the rule of law: A correct approach, it applies to all EU member states

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Saturday that the European Commission's proposal to endorse a monitoring mechanism of the rule of law in all the European countries represents "a correct approach," taking into account that it is applied to all member states, not only to Romania and Bulgaria, such as the Co-operation and Verification Mechanism (CVM).

"It's good, the fact that it's an approach which isn't specific to just a few states is good, it is an approach at European level which will be enforced to all member states. We are looking now at the Co-operation and Verification Mechanism which is only implemented in Romania and Bulgaria. I believe that when taking a measure at European level, that measure should be aimed at all member states. I am convinced that we all have obligations as a member state of the European Union, but we also have opportunities as a member state of the European Union. I believe that this approach of the President of the European Commission is correct because it is a measure aimed at all the states," Dancila told a press conference.When asked what should Romania do so that the CVM be lifted, Dancila said that the Government will discuss with the European Commission in this regard, mentioning that dialogue is important."After the elections I discussed with the former President of the European Commission, with the former first Vice-President of the European Commission about the Co-operation and Verification Mechanism. I said that we are very open and that we should discuss about every single point. But these discussions shouldn't be carried out only with the Justice Ministry. These are discussions aimed at magistrates, discussions in which we should have the opinion of judges and prosecutors, and magistrates' associations in order to implement certain points or to explain, at certain points, why we cannot implement that aspect of the Co-operation and Verification Mechanism. But I think dialogue is very important and Romania's Government will have a dialogue with the European Commission related to this aspect, as well as related to other aspects regarding this co-operation," Viorica Dancila added.The European Commission (EC) proposed on Wednesday a series of measures aimed to strengthen the rule of law in the EU, including drafting an annual report on the rule of law that will target all the EU member states and modifying the infringement procedure in order to be able to request interim measures and accelerated procedures when necessary. The EC intends to deepen the monitoring of developments related to the rule of law and it will invite all member states to engage in a mutual exchange of information and dialogue, including through a network of national contact points.