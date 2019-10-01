PM Dancila, on Older Persons' Day: We owe you gratitude, but also a dignified, decent, carefree life

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Tuesday sent a message on the occasion of the International Day of Older Persons, saying that they had an essential contribution to the definition of today's Romania and an important word to say in the development of tomorrow's Romania.

"I speak to you with all the due respect for the generation of our parents and grandparents, whose wisdom and balance are needed more than even in the Romanian society. You had an essential contribution to the definition of today's Romania and an important word to say about the development of tomorrow's Romania. You are in the best position to guide us on the right path of balance, unity and respect of moral values. We owe you gratitude, but also a dignified, decent, carefree life," said Viorica Dancila.The Prime Minister brought to mind the measures taken by the Government have already generated " beneficial effects, including for the elders.""When we took over the governance, we committed to improve Romanians' life. The measures that we adopted so far have already generate beneficial effects, including for the elders. By increase the pension point in many stages, Romania's seniors have higher pension by 55 per cent as an average than they had three years ago. If the average pension was 885 lei at the end of 2016, now it is 1,368 lei. We found the necessary financial resources to increase pensions and I assure you that there are funds to continue with these increases, as promised," said Dancila.She also referred to the measures taken by the Government in the healthcare field.The head of the Government criticized the attitude of the opposition parties, which refused to sign the Pact for Romanians' welfare."Out of respect for the Romanians, we considered it necessary that the other political leaders commit not to cut the pensions and salaries when they come to power. It is unfortunate the attitude of the opposition parties, which refused to sign the Pact for Romanians' welfare, but I am glad that we have the people's support, for they are the ones we serve. I would also like to have you, the pensioners, close to me, for you always have a partner of dialogue in the Romanian Government. On the occasion of the International Day of Older Persons, I wish you all to stay in good health and bless us with your experience and wisdoms as many years as possible from now on!," reads Viorica Dancila's message.