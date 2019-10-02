 
     
PM Dancila: Opposition running away from their own motion, they do not have enough votes

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Inquam Viorica Dăncilă

The chairperson of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, declared on Wednesday that the Opposition "is running away" from its own censure motion, maintaining that it has shown that they do not have enough votes for this document to be adopted by Parliament.

"I was surprised to note that the Opposition is literally running away from its own motion. The only thing they have managed to prove is that they do not have enough votes for the motion," PM Dancila said in a press statement held at the PSD headquarters.

She accused the Opposition of "stalling" in the case of the censure motion.

"This stalling shows how much it wants to come to government," Dancila affirmed.

