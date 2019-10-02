PM Dancila: Opposition running away from their own motion, they do not have enough votes

The chairperson of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, declared on Wednesday that the Opposition "is running away" from its own censure motion, maintaining that it has shown that they do not have enough votes for this document to be adopted by Parliament.

"I was surprised to note that the Opposition is literally running away from its own motion. The only thing they have managed to prove is that they do not have enough votes for the motion. This is demonstrated by the 194 votes cast today in Parliament. PSD does not have to gather votes, the Opposition must secure 233 votes against this Government and the truth is that these votes do not exist," PM Dancila said in a press statement held at the PSD headquarters.

She accused the Opposition of "stalling" in the case of the censure motion.

"This stalling, by its very signatories, shows how much they want to come to government. Should we understand that, for the Opposition MPs, Romania is not to be rebuilt on the weekend? Is it too much trouble to sacrifice a Saturday for this vote, which they so loudly say they want so much? Were not those in PNL [the National Liberal Party] who wanted Saturday to be workday? The Opposition parliamentarians' hypocrisy is amazing and the attitude with which they treat this act - an attitude of amateur politicians, who are playing at motion and government, full of contempt for their own electorate is downright worrisome. Let them look now in the eyes of their voters and tell them that on the weekend they do not move a finger to decide the fate of the country. After such a gesture, dear members of the Opposition, no one can believe that you want or are able to govern this country. You have shown your pettiness, your hypocrisy and laziness, you have shown that you are not concerned about this people and the stability of the country, that you are unreliable and lazy. Just because this weekend would have been three days since the reading of the motion, you chose not to read it in Parliament today. It is shameful and it is against the interests of the country to maintain this state of instability from which the Romanians stand to suffer," Dancila affirmed.

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila has argued that no matter how much the Opposition tries to "stall" the vote, the censure motion will not pass.

"No matter how many stratagems you look for and no matter how hard you try to create the right conditions, you remain the same pack of interests, opportunism and hypocrisy that does not know, cannot and does not really want to govern this country," she said.