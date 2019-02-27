PM Dancila: President continues to block Executive by challenging budget with CCR

President Klaus Iohannis continues to block the Executive activity by challenging the stated budget with the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR), Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Wednesday.

"I see that Mr President is doing everything possible to hinder Romania's development, continuing the blockage he's been practicing for months against the Executive by challenging the budget with the Constitutional Court. This unprecedented gesture indicates a lack of responsibility that can affect Romania's credibility and, implicitly, the economic indicators of the country. Through this attitude, Mr President proves that he is not interested in either increasing the population's incomes or increasing investments, or improving the medical act, or increasing the access to education, but [he is only interested in] his electoral campaign. It is inconceivable why the President chose to block, through this gesture, the increase of children's allowances, although a few days ago he criticised it. I wonder, when is he telling the truth - when making political campaign statements or when announcing that he has blocked the budget? Or, is the President afraid that this budget will somehow lead to many investments?," the PM stated in the beginning of the Government meeting.

Viorica Dancila argued that the reasons invoked by the head of state "for the blockage of the national budget have no real support, an aspect proven by official figures and the government acts."