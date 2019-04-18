PM Dancila: 'Romania sees record level of foreign direct investment in first two months'

Romania saw a record level of foreign direct investment over the first two months, exceeding one billion euro, the highest level after the economic crisis, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Thursday in the opening of the Government meeting.

"I would like to point out some data that prove that Romania's economy is on an upward trend and will continue to grow. Our country recorded in the first two months a record level of foreign direct investment, exceeding one billion euro, the highest after the economic crisis. It is an increase of over 47pct compared to the same period of last year, which shows the confidence of foreign investors in the Romanian business environment. Also, the exports of services from this period increased by almost 600 million euro, 17.5pct respectively, which means a trade surplus of 1.3 billion euro," said Dancila.

The prime minister added that among the services with an important export contribution are "IT and transport, services with high added value".

"In the first two months of this year, the turnover in the IT sector increased by almost 24pct, compared to the first two months of 2018, and the transport turnover by some 15pct", said Dancila.

The prime minister also pointed out that in connection with the good trend of the economy is the fact that, in February, Romania ranked second in Europe in terms of construction works, a higher advance being registered only by Slovenia.

"All these are data that confirm the good measures that the PSD-ALDE Government has taken and, at the same time, show that the Romanian economy develops on a healthy basis," said Dancila.

AGERPRES