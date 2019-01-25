PM Dancila:'Romanian Presidency at Council of EU obtained a political agreement under a directive regarding parents and carers'

Romanian Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Friday announced that the Romanian Presidency at the Council of the EU obtained a provisional political agreement between the Council and the European Parliament on a directive having to do with the professional and family lives of parents and carers.

"We are ending a week during which Romania proved that it is a trustful partner of the European Union and successfully plays its role at the helm of the Council of the EU. I am glad to announce that, on the occasion of yesterday's dialogue (Thursday - editor's note), the Romanian Presidency obtained a provisional political agreement between the Council and the European Parliament on a directive of an extreme importance for all European citizens. And I am talking about the directive regarding the balance between the professional and family lives of parents and carers. This agreement, which is to be agreed by the member states, is going to improve the parents' and carers' access to the labour market and introduce a series of minimum standards at the European community level in respect to the maternity leave, paternity leaver or the paid leave meant for carers," Dancila said in the beginning of the Government meeting.

She also added that an important point of the visit she paid to Brussels on Wednesday and Thursday was her meeting with the European Economic and Social Committee, and she mentioned that she wanted to be that Prime Minister of a country holding the rotating presidency of the Council who participates in such a debate, in order to underscore the importance of social dialogue.

Dancila also spoke about her meeting with the NATO Secretary General: "Romania is a responsible partner, which met and will continue to meet its commitments within the North-Atlantic Alliance. During the meeting I had with the NATO Secretary General I approached a series of topics such as cohesion and cooperation among the member states facing the new security challenges and also ensuring a more important role of the EU at global level. I was proud to discover that Romania's efforts are appreciated by our NATO partners. The Secretary General underscored, during the meeting, but also publicly, that Romania is a solid ally and very appreciated, which has contributed to strengthening common security."

The PM brought to mind at the same time that she continued the meetings with the leaders of the political groups in the European Parliament. "Our intention while holding the presidency of the Council of the EU is to openly and constructively cooperate with all the political forces of the European Parliament for a more united and stronger Europe. Thus, we conclude a week in which the Romanian Government presented itself in Brussels with dignity and professionalism," said Viorica Dancila.

AGERPRES .