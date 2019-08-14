PM Dancila says official statistics show Romania to be second in EU in economic growth terms

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Wednesday that data released by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) and the National Commission for Strategy and Prognosis show Romania to be the second in the European Union and contradicts the Opposition leaders who claim that the Romanian economy is "collapsing."

"Those who have said that Romania has a big economic problem, that, in fact, we are collapsing have been contradicted by data released today by the National Institute of Statistics and the National Commission for Strategy and Prognosis that showed that we are the second state in the European Union in terms of economic growth. I am curious, those in the Opposition, those who in fact want us to collapse in order to win electoral capital, what will they say when official figures contradict what they have said in the public space," Dancila said after attending a meeting of the Suceava County Executive Committee of the Social Democratic Party (PSD).