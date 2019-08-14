 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PM Dancila says official statistics show Romania to be second in EU in economic growth terms

Guvernul Romaniei
Viorica Dancila

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Wednesday that data released by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) and the National Commission for Strategy and Prognosis show Romania to be the second in the European Union and contradicts the Opposition leaders who claim that the Romanian economy is "collapsing."

"Those who have said that Romania has a big economic problem, that, in fact, we are collapsing have been contradicted by data released today by the National Institute of Statistics and the National Commission for Strategy and Prognosis that showed that we are the second state in the European Union in terms of economic growth. I am curious, those in the Opposition, those who in fact want us to collapse in order to win electoral capital, what will they say when official figures contradict what they have said in the public space," Dancila said after attending a meeting of the Suceava County Executive Committee of the Social Democratic Party (PSD).

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.