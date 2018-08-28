PM Dancila says Romania's card to strengthen its role as EU member state is exercising Presidency of EU Council

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Wednesday that the message conveyed to the Romanian consuls and ambassadors was that "the card that Romania will successfully rely on to strengthen its role and credibility as an EU member state" is exercising the Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

"Promoting Romania's economic interests also involve our ambassadors' and consuls' support, that I had the pleasure of meeting at the beginning of this week. I presented them the priorities of the Government and the important projects that we have in view of taking over and exercising the Presidency of the Council of the European Union. We have put a special emphasis on strategic investments, attracting foreign investment and implementing measures to absorb European funds, but also on developing large-scale public-private partnership projects. Another message that I wanted to highlight is related to Romania's Presidency of the Council of the EU. Exercising the presidency is the card that Romania will successfully count on in order to strengthen its role and credibility as an EU member state," Dancila stated at the beginning of the Gov't sitting.She mentioned that the Executive is "firmly committed" in preparing to take over the Presidency of the Council of the EU."The Government that I lead is firmly committed in the preparation efforts of taking over and exercising the Presidency of the Council, in order to prove, for the first time since accession, how we transpose into reality our country's pro-European vision and how we'll concretely support the European interest," Dancila stated.