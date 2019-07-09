PM Dancila slams infrastructure authority's management for unjustifiably blocking certain projects

The management of the National Road Infrastructure Administration Corporation (CNAIR) has unjustifiably blocked the development of certain projects, said Premier Viorica Dancila, as she reiterated her decision to have CNAIR head Narcis Neaga removed from office.

"It is very important that the economic growth is supported by the implementation of investment projects which are so necessary for the development of the economy. I received a detailed review of the stage of the infrastructure projects and the results are far from satisfactory. The management of the National Road Infrastructure Administration Corporation has blocked the development of certain projects without any justification," Dancila said on Tuesday at the beginning of the government meeting.

The Premier gave as an example section 4 of the Sibiu - Pitesti motorway "the documentation for which had been completed as early as in May 2018", but "which had been discarded by the current management which took no action for more than one year to promote the investment."

"Sections 3 and 4 of the Craiova - Pitesti expressway are another example, as CNAIR is blocking the design and execution procedures, although the documentation has been ready since 2017. The same CNAIR management pledged completely unrealistic project completion deadlines and misinformed about the stage and the development of major investments. I am referring to the Sibiu - Nadlac motorway fully opening to traffic and to the completion of 180 km of motorway by the end of this year," Dancila said.

The Prime Minister pointed out that "the blockages and delays in the development of the projects clearly show a lack of interest for these objectives that are highly important for Romania."

"For this reason I requested the dismissal of the CNAIR acting general manager. As I said, I no longer accept any delay in the implementation of investment projects either by the authorities or by the builders," the Premier said, calling also on Transport Minister Razvan Cuc to stay involved in the close monitoring of the projects, so that the infrastructure investments be accomplished within as short as possible deadlines