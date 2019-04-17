PM Dancila submits gov't picks for ministers to President Iohannis

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Wednesday evening submitted to President Klaus Iohannis the names of her picks for the offices of justice minister, minister of European funds and minister for Romanians abroad.

At the same time, she submitted to the Presidential Administration a proposal to remove from office Minister of Justice Tudorel Toader, along with the resignations of former Minister for European Funds Rovana Plumb and Minister for Romanians Abroad Natalia Intotero, the Government reported in a press statement.Dancila's pick for justice minister is MP Eugen Nicolicea; for the minister of European funds is MP Oana Florea, while Senator Tit-Liviu Brailoiu is her recommendation for the new minister for Romanians abroad.