PM Dancila: There is money for pensions and salaries, no problem regarding this aspect

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Thursday said that there is money for pensions and salaries, adding that President Klaus Iohannis' statements on the topic are out of place.

"Regarding Mr President Iohannis' statement, I have seen this thing said very many times, and each time I said: there is money for pensions and salaries, it was proven that I was right, but these things come up all time time in the public space. Besides the fact that I find it inopportune, playing with pensioners' feelings, playing with people's feelings. There are pensioners in Romania living form pension to pension, planning every cent. The moment when Romania's President comes and says there is no more money for pensions, imagine the pensioner or employee in question feels nothing but comfortable. That is why, I believe these public statements are out of place. There is money for pensions and salaries, we don't have a problem regarding this aspect," Dancila told DC News.