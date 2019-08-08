 
     
PM Dancila: This year's first budget rectification is positive

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Thursday, at the beginning of the Government meeting, that the first budget rectification of this year is positive, a rectification that ensures "increased payment of salaries and pensions and the continuation of the investment projects in priority areas."

