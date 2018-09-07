PM Dancila to address Brussels' possible protest fallout concerns in talk with European Commission President Juncker

Premier Viorica Dancila announced on Friday that she will discuss with President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker Brussels' possible concerns ensued in the wake of the August 10 anti-government protest in Victoriei Square.

Asked during a visit to Topoloveni if she has lately discussed with Jean-Claude Juncker, as Social Democrat leader Liviu Dragnea had announced, Dancila said: "I haven't spoken yet with Mr. Juncker. (...) I was on a visit to Spain, where I met my Spanish counterpart and where I was also received by the King of Spain, I returned this night, I am now here. But I will discuss with Mr. President Juncker, not seeking to excuse anyone, (...) but requesting that we should let the outcomes of the investigation tip us into one direction or the other."Asked if she will go to the European Parliament if invited, Dancila replied: "Absolutely, I am completely open to appearing in the European Parliament or before the Parliament of Romania, wherever I am called, but I think (...) opinion-spouting on either the part of the government or of the political leaders is of no help. (...) Let's wait for the investigation to determine the truth."On September 1, at the end of the meeting of the PSD National Executive Committee, party Chairman Liviu Dragnea said in connection with the possible concerns sparked in Brussels following the August 10 protest that PM Viorica Dancila will discuss the matter with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker."Mrs. Viorica Dancila will call Mr. President Juncker on Monday to discuss this issue. (...) For my part, I will call Mrs. [Commissioner] Corina Cretu. I think she should have talked first to Mrs. Prime Minister," Dragnea said.