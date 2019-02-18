PM Dancila to talk to JusMin Toader on PG Lazar's removal from office

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Monday said she will have a talk with Justice Minister Tudorel Toader on the dismissal of Prosecutor General Augustin Lazar and the possibility to notify the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) over the refusal by the President of Romania on this matter.

Viorica Dancila stressed in front of the journalists that she never wanted to talk about the Judiciary because "Justice should be served by the justices, by those with duites in this respect."

"I believe I shouldn't have options, be they positive or negative in connection with this matter. Mr. Tudorel Toader must come with his well-documented proposal so we can make a decision. And yet I cannot say anything a priori before seeing what the minister's arguments are. I'll have a talk with Mr. Tudorel Toader to see what arguments he has and afterwards we shall make a decision," the premier said at the end of the 22nd ordinary session of the General Assembly of the Association of Romanian Communes.

When asked if Augustin Lazar should be removed form the position of Prosecutor General, Viorica Dancila answered: "I won't discuss this topic until I have very strong arguments."

Justice minister Tudorel Toader stated on Monday that he will draw up a notification to the CCR regarding President Klaus Iohannis's refusal to dismiss Prosecutor General Augustin Lazar from office, if Prime minister Viorica Dancila asks him to do so.

"The decision to notify the Court is a political one and the content is a judicial one. And, if Mrs. Prime minister asks me to draw it up, I'll certainly draw up the notification," Justice minister Toader stated at the Parliament Palace where he attended a meeting of the coalition leaders, in the Deputies' Chamber Speaker Liviu Dragnea's office.