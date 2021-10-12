PM-designate Ciolos: We aren't stuck in internal issues, playing political crisis for votes in 2-years time

Prime Minister designate Dacian Ciolos said, on Tuesday, that the Save Romania Union (USR) is the only parliamentary party that has presented a political solution to the current crisis and there is no reason for anyone's concern for his political career or his run for President.

"I received hundreds of questions and messages regarding my nomination as Prime Minister at this moment of crisis. Those who wrote to me are concerned that we have been drawn into a political trap and that this solution was offered to me to close the opportunity of a presidential candidacy. I wish to clarify this situation, not to continue speculations or concerns that have no purpose. From a political perspective, you must understand we are the third party by number of parliamentary mandates, but the only one to present a political solution to the current crisis. We are not stuck in internal issues, we are not playing the political crisis thinking of votes in two years' time. Simply, we did what a political party should do: assume a crisis situation and respond to the moment we find ourselves in," wrote Ciolos, on Facebook.

According to the chair of the USR, "the idea that time is gained by such a nomination is profoundly wrong."

"We are not in a situation of calm and social welfare to allow us to draw out decisions measuring strictly what advantages we have if we speculate the moment. We have decided to act," said Dacian Ciolos.

The PM designate mentioned that, from a personal perspective, he believes there should be more concern for those who are sick and have no room in hospitals and how the bills will be paid this winter.

"There is no reason for anyone's concern for my political career of for my run for President. We are in a full pandemic and hundreds of human lives are lost every day, and our society must exit the fascination of the political game and worry for the real reasons. The main mistake of politicians is that they always though everything is about them. The government is about how Romanians will handle those difficult months in which the pandemic is threatening each of us, and bills are a burden that some of us will not be able to overcome," he concluded.