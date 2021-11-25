PM-designate Ciuca: PNRR is the main axis in achieving our objectives

Prime Minister-designate Nicolae Ciuca said on Thursday that the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) is the "main focus" in achieving the objectives of the government he will lead.

"The next direction focuses on the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. PNRR is the main axis in achieving our objectives. The use of this European money is closely linked to the observance of a well-established schedule and the implementation of reforms to improve institutional capacity, corporate governance, digital transformation of transportation and increased safety in the area, as well as to meet the European goals for the decarbonisation of transport, and environmental protection, with increased attention to climate change," Ciuca told a plenary sitting of Parliament on Thursday in seeking a vote o confidence on his Cabinet.

He added that the process of modernising Romania also requires concrete and urgent measures for the digital transformation of public services in an attempt to bring them closer to the citizens.

With regard to healthcare, he said the government would develop a fair program for unrestricted and uninterrupted access to healthcare services.

The citizen is and will be front and centre in the governing act as its beneficiary, said the prime minister-designate.

He added that more attention needs to be paid to families and support for them, Agerpres informs.