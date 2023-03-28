PM Morawiecki: Poland and Romania, pillars of North Atlantic Treaty in this part of Europe

Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday, in Bucharest, after the meeting with president Klaus Iohannis that Romania and Poland are the pillars of the North Atlantic Treaty in this part of Europe, and showed that its strengthening by reinforcing military cooperation is desired.

"Poland and Romania are the closest allies of the USA. Perhaps Lithuania is one of the few countries that is as pro-American as Poland and Romania. We want to really strengthen this North Atlantic Treaty and this is done by reinforcing military cooperation. (...) The modernization of the army, future joint acquisition, but also joint exercises are happening right now and are a sign of deepened cooperation between Romania and Poland. We care about mutual relations and these are confirmed by the presence of Romanian soldiers on Poland's territory and vice versa," specified the head of the Polish Executive.

The Polish official said that the B9 Format renders "Russia's threats futile", recalling that the level of cooperation between Poland and Romania is exceptional.

"Mr. President is one of the exceptional leaders who does not need to be explained the risk that is beyond the eastern border because he understands very well and we have a similar approach to the way we must face these challenges. (...) We have a lot common interests at the EU level as well," said Mateusz Morawiecki.

He emphasized the importance of the Three Seas Initiative Format, showing that it has an economic potential that can serve all countries, including Greece, and argued that the Via Carpathia has the chance to multiply trade between Romania and Poland.

The discussions at the Cotroceni presidential Palace also focused on the war in Ukraine.

"Poland and Romania took Ukraine's side because they know very well that Ukrainian soldiers die for our freedom, too. Humanitarian and economic aid, sanctions (...) are very important. We propose that these packages be sealed. These are the actions that we are carrying out. Only when we support Ukraine on the one hand, and when we cut off Russia's oxygen, can Ukraine win this war as quickly as possible and stability and security will be restored. Today, we can fight with the sanctions. That is why we send the western partners this message with this unique voice of Poland and Romania regarding the fight through sanctions with Russia," pointed out Mateusz Morawiecki.AGERPRES