PM Nicolae Ciuca visits 'Avram Iancu' memorial house in Incesti

Prime Minister and Liberal Chairman Nicolae Ciuca visited on Thursday the 'Avram Iancu' Museum Complex in Incesti - Avram Iancu commune, which includes the memorial house of the leader of the 1848 Revolution in Transylvania, fondly nicknamed by the local highlanders 'Bonnie Prince of the Mountains'.

Accompanied by the sound of local traditional alpine horns called 'tulnic', Nicolae Ciuca laid a wreath of white flowers at Avram Iancu's bust in the courtyard of the museum complex. He then visited the interior of the museum.

Inaugurated in 1924 in celebrations that saw the participation of King Ferdinand I, the 'Avram Iancu' Museum Complex in Incesti reopened to the public in 2013 after three years of major rehabilitation works.

Avram Iancu is the most famous personality of 'Motilor Land'. A lawyer by profession, Avram Iancu played an extremely important role in the 1848 Revolution and commanded the Transylvanian Romanians' army against the Hungarian troops in 1849. AGERPRES