PM Nicolae Ciuca welcomed by Polish counterpart in Warsaw

Guvern
Nicolae Ciucă

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Thursday was welcomed by Prime Minister of the Republic of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki, in an official ceremony.

The two prime ministers will then have a one-on-one meeting.

On Thursday, the Governments of Romania and Poland are set meet in a joint meeting in Warsaw.

On the sidelines of the joint meeting, bilateral meetings of the ministers of the two governments will take place and a number of documents will be signed.

Among the members of the Romanian delegation are the ministers Sorin Grindeanu, Bogdan Aurescu, Adrian Caciu, Cseke Attila, Dan Vilceanu, Marius Budai, Lucian Romascanu, Eduard Novak.

