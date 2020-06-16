PM Orban: 200,000 beneficiaries of measure to postpone interest rates with banks; record in settling medical leave

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Tuesday stated that there are almost 200,000 beneficiaries of the measure to postpone the interest rates with banks and that the amount settled in May for medical leaves was 600 million lei.

"There are almost 200,000 beneficiaries of the measure that we adopted to postpone interest rates until December 31. These 200,000 beneficiaries are only those who benefited from the emergency ordinance issued by the Government, because several banks had already taken the decision to postpone interest rates even before the coming into force of the normative act. In reality, the number of beneficiaries, individuals and legal entities, who benefited from this measure of postponing interest rates was much higher, and the total amount of the interest rates they were supposed to pay accounted for 4.6 billion lei," said the PM at the beginning of the Government meeting.He added that "an absolute record" has been reached in terms of the settlement of the medical leaves. Thus, in May, the Government settled medical leaves worth more than 600 million lei.