PM Orban: A new modular hospital to be established in Bacau to treat COVID-19 patients

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated that the Government decided to establish a new modular hospital in Bacau to treat COVID-19 patients and added that the authorities have a solution to any situation that might appear.

"We decided to establish a new modular hospital in Bacau, which we bought from Unifarm, to supplement the treatment capacity here, and we also have solutions to any situation that might appear. Our strategy is to fill the beds in the hospitals that are already treating COVID and in the meantime we are preparing other hospitals, with separated circuits, so that, in case we need more beds, especially in the ICU, to be able to ensure them," PM Orban told TVR 1 national television broadcaster on Tuesday.He said the medical system is managing the situation well until now, considering the current number of COVID_19 cases and the fact that some of the hospitals, such as the one in Bacau, which works at maximum capacity, are forced to move patients to other medical units.The PM also added that the authorities are also preparing the possibility to treat persons who are infected with COVID but have easy symptoms or no symptoms at all "in such spaces to be as hotels where they could have a certain conform and the possibility to receive medical supervision.""In respect to the ICU beds, the numbers of persons who need to be admitted to the ICU is still below our treatment capacity. However, we are preparing for the case in which the number of those who might need ICU will grow," said Orban.