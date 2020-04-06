PM Orban about budget revision: I had a discussion with the Finance Minister, he'll present a briefing

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said that the Public Finance Minister would present a briefing in the Government meeting regarding the budget revision draft, with the revision decision to also be based on the prognosis drawn up by at the level of the National Commission for Strategy and Prognosis.

"In respect to the budget draft, I inform you that I have already had a discussion with Mr. Minister of Finance, he will present a briefing. We await the prognosis of the National Commission for Strategy and Prognosis," Ludovic Orban said within the Government meeting on Monday.Head of the Prime Minister's Chancellery Ionel Danca explained that the prognosis is completed "based on the data available from the National Institute of Statistics and based on the information regarding the export-import volume in the first part of the year, including the period of March already affected by the crisis caused by the coronavirus epidemic.""It is completed in order to substantiate the budget revision," Danca stated.