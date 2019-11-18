PM Orban about debates: PSD doesn't convene us, PSD doesn't set out our schedule

Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) and Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has stated on Monday regarding the invitations extended by former Social Democrat Ministers to participate in debates with the current ministers, that they "haven't understood they are not in power anymore" and they should hide "in the mountains," adding that the PSD (the Social Democratic Party) doesn't set out the Liberals' schedule.

"The PSD doesn't convene us, the PSD doesn't set out our schedule and the PSD should rein in, keep an attitude that makes them understand that they have been basically elected by 46.5 percent promising a slam dunk and after they had delivered Romanians only the runt of a litter, they reached a 20 percent score. Under these conditions they should see what they have done wrong and how was it possible to get to such a degradation of the political support, if they want to continue their existence in the public life. If they continue this contest of bold and rude attitudes, defying citizens, they are to fall on their heads, which doesn't bother me," Orban stated after the meeting of the Executive Bureau of the PNL.Former PSD Deputy PM Daniel Suciu extended an invitation on Monday to Public Works, Development and Administration Minister Ion Stefan to attend a debate on topics tacking the institution he leads, at a date and hour at his liking.In an open letter, Daniel Suciu tells Ion Stefan that almost two weeks have passed since he is the minister of Public Works, thus, "he had enough time at his disposal," to get acquainted with the issues in his responsibility area, but also to understand what has been done in the period prior to his tenure.Last week, Eugen Teodorovici also invited current Finance Minister Florin Citu to a debate.