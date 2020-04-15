PM Orban about MAI, Patriarchy Partnership: If respected, it won't generate risks of spreading virus

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban believes that, if the recent partnership concluded between the Ministry of Interior (MAI) and the Patriarchy is being observed, then it won't generate the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

"As we conceived this partnership, if respected, it won't generate the risk of spreading the coronavirus," the Prime Minister on Tuesday told the Realitatea Plus private television broadcaster.Ludovic Orban added the fact that there will also be teams of gendarmes and policemen, who will monitor to see if the rules are observed, while the representatives of the parishes' councils will also get involved to distribute the Holy Light from door to door.In the same context, the PM wanted to thank Romanians abroad who decided not to come home for Easter.The Ministry of Interior comes to the support of the Orthodox Church and will help the Patriarchate deliver the Resurrection Light to believers on Easter night."Together with His Holiness Daniel, Patriarch of the Romanian Orthodox Church, I signed today a support agreement (...) for the delivery of the Holy Light to the faithful," Vela said in a statement at the headquarters of the Interior Ministry.Thus, parish volunteers, public order squads and the patrols on mission will deliver the Holy Light brought from Jerusalem on Saturday, April 18, starting at 20:00."The faithful will be allowed to come out in the proximity of the house, outside the court or the building where they live, observing the social distancing rules, so as to avoid crowding and groups of more than three. Two or three residents of a block entrance can offer to all their neighbors the Holy Light received from volunteers," said Marcel Vela.