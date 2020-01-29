PM Orban addressing PSD: You can submit 10 censure motions, you won't change our view

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Wednesday said he couldn't understand the reasons for which the PSD (Social Democratic Party) wants to submit a motion of censure, and that, in his opinion, the Social Democrats don't like the system in which the mayors would be elected by 50 per cent of the votes plus one because they fear their mayors didn't do their job in the local communities.

"I saw that the PSD announced a motion of censure. Honestly, I don't understand what is the reason behind this motion of censure. I looked into the results of the local elections in 2016 and you must know, ladies and gentleman from the PSD, that more than 1,500 of the mayors who won the elections were elected by 50 per cent plus one votes. But this means you should support this system of election, unless you fear that your mayors didn't do their job in the local communities and that these mayors, who were also affected by the disastrous governing you brought as a plagues against Romanians. Maybe these mayors cannot obtain 50 per cent plus one, although you did pump a lot of resources from the state budget in them!," said Orban, at the meeting of the Parliament during which the Government assumed responsibility for the draft law on the election of mayors in two rounds.He told the PSD representatives that they won't change the viewpoint of the citizens who want democratic elections for mayors."You can submit 10 motions of censure if you want, but you won't change our view and you won't change the viewpoint of the more than 82 per cent citizens who want democratic elections for mayors and who want to elect their mayors who will truly represent them, legitimate mayors, and this is only possible if they have 50 per cent plus one of the votes," said Orban.