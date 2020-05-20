PM Orban: All ministries to adopt common orders on Thursday with respect to rules during state of alert

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Wednesday stated that, by end-day on Thursday all ministries will adopt common orders regarding the rules to be observed in each field of activity during the state of alert established in response to the novel coronavirus epidemic.

"On Thursday, by the end of the day, all ministries will adopt the common orders, the order of the Minister of Health and the order of the Minister of Transport regarding the health protection rules and labour security to be observed in the transportation means. the Minister of Economy together with the Minister of Health will adopt all rules related to the trade activities and other measures in the economic field. Moreover, the Minister of Labour together with the Minister of Health will adopt a common order regarding the health protection measures at the workplace and labour security. Moreover, in the Education field, the common order has already been issued and published in the Official Journal. And I want to specify in this case that the mask will be mandatory to wear, in all enclosed areas," said Orban, on Wednesday evening, at the Victoria Palace.He also said temperature measurement is necessary to limit the spread of the coronavirus.