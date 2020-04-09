PM Orban: Approximately 4 million masks, essential for hospitals, entered the country in the past days

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Thursday told Radio Romania Actualitati national radio station that the situation starts to be "relatively" good in Romania in terms of the necessary of materials and equipment needed in the fight against COVID-19, after approximately 4 million FFP2 and FFP3 masks have entered the country in the past couple of days, to be distributed further to the hospitals and the emergency areas.

He added that the masks are being distributed and they will ensure the protection or the medical and the auxiliary staff in the hospitals.The Prime Minister also said the testing capacity will increase.He mentioned that the authorities are seeking solution to overcome the problems related to the supply of disinfectants too.He specified the stocks of drugs are sufficient to treat the COVID-19 patients.In what concerns the drugs that are needed for the treatment of the patients, right now we are covered, for we have enough stocks. I am talking about Kaletra and Plaquenil, basically, which are part of the treatment (...)," showed Orban.