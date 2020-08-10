PM Orban: Budget revision to be adopted this week

Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, announced on Monday that the budget revision will be adopted this week.

"The budget revision will be adopted this week. The Ministry of Finance has finalized the report on the economic and budgetary situation. Even today, together with the Minister of Finance, we will have discussions with the ministers, the main authorizing officers regarding the budget revision. From the requests we have, there are pertinent requests to increase the budget allocations on the investment area, for transport infrastructure - there are requests at the Ministry of Transport, for county and local investments - here we are talking about the Ministry of Public Works, Development and Administration. Additional amounts will also be allocated in the field of health, education and in the field of agriculture because it is necessary to increase the budget of the Ministry of Agriculture for the payment of compensations to farmers whose holdings have been affected by drought and there are several other measures whereby we aim to increase the budget," said Orban at the PNL headquarters.

He stressed that budgetary constraints are very high and that every investment objective and every request to increase the budget will be analyzed very seriously.

Ludovic Orban also said that a decision has not yet been made on which ministries will have their funding cut at the budget revision.