PM Orban calls on IntMin Vela to present report on August 10, 2018 events

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban Wednesday called on Interior Minister Marcel Vela to present the report, upon completion of the procedure regarding the desecretization of the file on the events of August 10, 2018, so that it can be known by public opinion.

"As soon as the procedure is completed, I ask you to submit the report in order to be known by the public," said Prime Minister Orban, at the beginning of the Government meeting.The Interior Minister reaffirmed, on this occasion, that the file regarding the intervention of the gendarmes at the events of August 10, 2018 will be decriminalized this week.