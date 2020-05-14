PM Orban calls on Romanian citizens: Be as responsible as before, observe all measures instituted by authorities

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban told Romanians to be as responsible "as before" and to comply with all measures instituted by the authorities after passing to the state of alert.

"I send a very simple message to the Romanian citizens: be as responsible as before, observe all the measures that are instituted by the authorities, because these measures have no other purpose than to defend your health, to defend your life, to protect you from COVID 19 infection," Ludovic Orban said at a Government meeting on Thursday.In the same context, the Prime Minister announced that the state of alert will be declared on Thursday by the National Committee for Emergency Situations, and the Government will adopt an emergency ordinance regulating the measures for the transition to the state of alert from the state of emergency established as a result of the epidemic with the novel coronavirus and which ends on May 15.