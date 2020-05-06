PM Orban: CCR showed it doesn't want justice in retirement system

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said that, through the decision regarding special pensions, the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) showed that "it doesn't want justice to exist in the retirement system."

"Through this decision, the Constitutional Court showed that it doesn't want justice to exist in the retirement system, that it seeks to maintain a privileged system of calculating pensions for categories that benefited, over time, from various special laws which allowed a different calculation of the pension from the calculation of pensions based on the contributivity principle," Orban told a news conference, at the Military Technical Academy.The PM argued that the Constitutional Court judges are "in an obvious conflict of interest" on this matter, as "they themselves are beneficiaries of special pensions."