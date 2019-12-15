PM Orban criticises PSD decision to challenging to Constitutional Court bills assumed by Gov't, not social-democratic action

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban says the decision of the PSD (Social Democratic Party) to challenge to the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) the bills the gov't has taken responsibility upon, i.e. the bill on the necessary professional seniority to enter magistrature and the one referring to the inter-county transport, is bad and not at all "a social-democratic action".

"When we moved to amend the Ordinance 51 (on the inter-county transport) we decided to do it through an Emergency Ordinance because it is a situation that requires urgent solution. Currently, in Romania very many children cannot go to school because through this Ordinance 51 the inter-county public transport service has been turned into a commercial service, and the children do not benefit from the facilities they had the right to under the law and very many children from vulnerable families, with small incomes, do not afford to pay the whole value of the transport ticket," Orban said on Dunday for the private Digi24 TV broadcaster.In his opinion, the PSD decision to challenge this law at the CCR is not a "social-democratic action", it is "an action that fully hits the very families with lower incomes because, by appealing at the CCR, the solution for these children's situation is lagging and they practically cannot go to school anymore, so they are being gravely restricted in their right to the education services granted by the Romanian state," Ludovic Orban added.