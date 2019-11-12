PM Orban: Decision to oust Sandu Gov't raises questions regarding further development of R. of Moldova

The chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, stated, on Tuesday, that the decision to dismiss by censure motion the Maia Sandu Government raises many questions regarding the further development of the Republic of Moldova and showed that the availability of the Romanian executive to cooperate with a Moldovan Government that does not offer serious guarantees for authentic democracy will be very little.

"We took notice with profound concern of the decision of the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova to dismiss through censure motion the Maia Sandu Government. The ACUM bloc and the Government led by Maia Sandu represented a guarantee of respecting democracy, individual rights and freedoms of the Republic of Moldova citizens and a guarantee for the process of integration in the European Union started by our brothers across the Prut [River]. The decision to oust the Maia Sandu Government raises many questions regarding the further development of the Republic of Moldova, and in what regards us we will continue any program to support the citizens of the Republic of Moldova, but if we do not have the guarantee of a pro-European Government being invested, which would offer serious guarantees for an authentic democracy in the Republic of Moldova and which would represent the interests of the citizens of the Republic of Moldova, our availability to cooperate with a Government that does not offer these guarantees will be very little," said Orban, after the meeting of the PNL Executive Bureau.

He drew the attention of the initiators of the censure motion that "they've started on a path that does not lead to a beneficial destination for the Moldovan citizens."

"We will look very closely at any further step that will be taken in the Republic of Moldova," Orban said.