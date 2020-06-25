PM Orban demands status report on EU-funded water supply and sewerage expansion contracts

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban asked on Thursday Minister of European Funds Marcel Bolos to present him a status report on the signing of the financing contracts for the second stage of the Sectoral Operational Program 'Environment' regarding the extension of water supply and sewerage networks, adding that for six years now national and county decision-makers have messed up these projects.

"I'd like you to prepare a report and hold a press conference on the status of the signing of the financing contracts for the second phase of SOP Environment, which is financed under the Large Infrastructure Operational Program, the expansion of water and sewerage networks. There are millions of Romanians entitled to a basic amenity: running water and access to sewerage. We have extremely important European funds at our disposal. For six years now, those who have been at rule - both at national and county level - have messed up these projects," the PM said at today's government meeting.

He added that the Liberal government has taken the necessary steps to allow the reimbursement of ineligible expenses and that if funding contracts are not signed, this is because of the "indolent barons".

"In less than seven months we ensured co-financing for these projects, we allowed the reimbursement of expenses, which were ineligible due to the the labor increase introduced by the stupid Ordinance No. 114. We have taken all the necessary steps. At this point I want to make it very clear that if the financing contracts are not signed - and there is European money allocated for this - this happens because of the indolent barons who have absolutely no interest in preparing these works through the Inter-community Development Associations and water companies. I want a very clear report here about the situation in this sector, because we can no longer accept lies and mockery in handling this matter. This is money we are entitled to, we can access it without any problem and if this money is not used for people to benefit from water and sewerage systems, let it be clear who is to blame for this situation," the PM said.

Orban emphasized that people need to know that if works do not start, "the ones to blame are the county leaders" who do not have the capacity and goodwill to carry out these projects.

"Please focus also on the seven counties, all under PSD local governance, because if they don't complete works we risk having to return all the money for the 2007 - 2013 financial framework. I want us to inform the people correctly. We must go so far as to tell the people in the localities where such EU-funded water and sewerage programs should start, that if works do not commence, it is simply the fault of those who run the counties, who do not have the capacity and the goodwill to unfold them. It's unacceptable that as we near the end of the 2014 - 2020 multiannual financial framework the contracts for the works for which financing exists are still not signed and the works still don't commence," he said.

The Prime Minister requested that a status report on the signing of the contracts be presented by the next government meeting.