PM Orban: Dragomiresti-based special products plant to produce 70,000-75,000 FFP3 masks a day

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has stated that the Dragomiresti-based special products plant is going to produce FFP3 masks and surgical masks, with a projected production capacity of 70,000-75,000 FFP3 masks and between 300,000-350,000 surgical masks a day.

"We have tested the first FFP 2 mask produced at the special products plant in Dragomiresti, which is actually an FFP 3 mask if we are to consider the certification of the material used to make it. (...) Basically, the Dragomiresti-based special products plant is the first economic operator that bought the necessary equipment and set in motion the automated lines to produce two types of masks on a large scale, namely the N 95 mask, according to the Asian standard, which is the equivalent of an FFP3 mask in Europe. The material used to make this mask was tested in a Belgian laboratory and it was found to offer a high degree of protection of 99.8 per cent. Moreover, the same facility will produce surgical masks (...) to be available after May 15 (...) The material used to make these masks, according to the certification, offers a high degree of protection, of almost 80 per cent," Orban said on Wednesday, at the end of his visit to the Dragomiresti facility in Dambovita County, where the necessary equipment for producing the medical masks has recently been installed.The head of Executive brought two clarifications with respect to the production capacity of the two types of masks."The plant bought the necessary equipment that will allow the automated production of these masks, with a projected production capacity of surgical masks between 300,000 and 350,000 a day and a production capacity of 70,000-75,000 a day for the N 95 masks or FFP 3 masks as they are called in Europe," said Orban.Accompanying the PM in his visit to the Dragomiresti plant were also the Minister of Economy, Virgil Popescu, and the Minister of Defence, Nicolae Ciuca.