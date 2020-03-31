PM Orban: FFP2 masks to enter production as of next week

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Monday that, as of next week, FFP2 protection masks will be introduced in the production process and, there are also several Romanian companies that wish to get involved in the production of equipment and substances in the context of the crisis created by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"Isolators are already produced in Romania (...). They have a production capacity of 30 isolators per week which will be immediately delivered to possible beneficiaries - ambulance services or hospitals in need. The testing of the negative pressure chambers is almost complete, which will allow that, in case there are patients who are admitted to a hospital which is not designed to treat persons infected with coronavirus, they can be isolated in such chambers and they will enter production. There is already a company, I won't say its name for publicity reasons, which started the production of masks, so far surgical masks. As of next week, the FFP2 masks will enter production, which have a 97 percent protection degree and which are used by the medical personnel. Moreover, ROMARM is involved in a quick endowment procedure with the necessary technology to be able to introduce surgical masks and FFP2 or FFP3 masks into production," the PM told Realitatea Plus private television station.He added that there are several companies with experience in this area, but they have to get the authorisation in order to produce.Prime Minister Orban underscored that the Government supports any producer "that is truly serious and has the capacity to put such materials into production."